PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Ali Krieger Makes Return To U.S Women’s National Team After Two Year Absence

Alex Robinson | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
3/21/19 12:27 pm

Penn State women’s soccer alumna Ali Krieger will make a surprise return to the United States women’s national team for its upcoming friendlies in April against Australia and Belgium ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Krieger, who is two appearances away from hitting the 100th cap milestone, has not been named to a U.S. roster in more than two years. She is one of seven defenders on the roster and appears to be filling in for fellow right back Kelley O’Hara, who is out again with an ankle injury.

The 2006 Penn State graduate has played for the national team since 2007 — appearing in two World Cups and the 2016 Olympics. She played in every match of the 2015 World Cup, helping the team to its first triumph since 1999.

Krieger is also joined on the roster by Alyssa Naeher, a 2009 Penn State graduate who will likely be the starting goalkeeper at this summer’s World Cup.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In State College

“Our goal and our commitment to the community is to ensure that we have an open, honest, and independent investigation to thoroughly understand what did transpire today.”

[Live Blog] 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Session 1

We’ll have updates throughout this weekend’s championship on this page, including analysis, photos, tweets, and more.﻿

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend