Ali Krieger Makes Return To U.S Women’s National Team After Two Year Absence
Penn State women’s soccer alumna Ali Krieger will make a surprise return to the United States women’s national team for its upcoming friendlies in April against Australia and Belgium ahead of the 2019 World Cup.
Krieger, who is two appearances away from hitting the 100th cap milestone, has not been named to a U.S. roster in more than two years. She is one of seven defenders on the roster and appears to be filling in for fellow right back Kelley O’Hara, who is out again with an ankle injury.
The 2006 Penn State graduate has played for the national team since 2007 — appearing in two World Cups and the 2016 Olympics. She played in every match of the 2015 World Cup, helping the team to its first triumph since 1999.
Krieger is also joined on the roster by Alyssa Naeher, a 2009 Penn State graduate who will likely be the starting goalkeeper at this summer’s World Cup.
