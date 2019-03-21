[Live Blog] 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Session 1
Greetings from PPG Paints Arena, Nittany Lions fans! Penn State wrestling’s quest for an eighth NCAA title in nine years is officially here. Cael Sanderson’s squad will have nine wrestlers in the field vying to hold off Ohio State, Oklahoma State, and others for the fourth consecutive year. We’ll have updates throughout this weekend’s championship on this page, including analysis, photos, tweets, and more.
Session 1
12 p.m. — Roman Bravo-Young will be first up for the Nittany Lions, but he doesn’t have a mat assignment yet.
11:45 p.m. — Folks, it’s go time. Here are Penn State’s matchups for the opening session:
