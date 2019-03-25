Stadium Madness: Help Beaver Stadium Survive And Advance In USA Today’s Bracket

March Madness is a little too much Penn State-less, right? If your bracket’s busted and you’re already sick of basketball, we’ve got something new for you to put your hopes in.

USA Today unveiled its “2019 Ultimate Stadium Bracket,” and sitting as the last seed in the “College Football’ region is, you guessed it, Beaver Stadium.

Happy Valley’s Saturday pride and joy comes in as the No. 8 seed and will open in the first round against No. 1 Tiger Stadium of LSU. Voting opened early Monday, but will only stay open until Tuesday at 6 a.m.

You can help Beaver Stadium get to the Sweet 16 by voting here.

Should it prevail over SEC bias, it’ll face either the Rose Bowl or Texas A&M’s Kyle Field. Voting for that round will start early Tuesday.

