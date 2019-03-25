PSU news by
Stadium Madness: Help Beaver Stadium Survive And Advance In USA Today’s Bracket

USA Today
By Steve Connelly
3/25/19 4:38 pm

March Madness is a little too much Penn State-less, right? If your bracket’s busted and you’re already sick of basketball, we’ve got something new for you to put your hopes in.

USA Today unveiled its “2019 Ultimate Stadium Bracket,” and sitting as the last seed in the “College Football’ region is, you guessed it, Beaver Stadium.

Happy Valley’s Saturday pride and joy comes in as the No. 8 seed and will open in the first round against No. 1 Tiger Stadium of LSU. Voting opened early Monday, but will only stay open until Tuesday at 6 a.m.

You can help Beaver Stadium get to the Sweet 16 by voting here.

Should it prevail over SEC bias, it’ll face either the Rose Bowl or Texas A&M’s Kyle Field. Voting for that round will start early Tuesday.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

