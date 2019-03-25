Tour The Bell Tower At Lion Ambassadors’ Old Main Open House

We spend so much time sitting on the lawn outside Old Main, but do you ever wonder what’s going on inside the campus landmark?

The Lion Ambassadors will host an Old Main open house from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. The historic building and all of its intricacies will welcome visitors for food, activities, and exploration.

You can stock up on free snacks from Chick-Fil-A, the Philly Pretzel Factory, Rita’s, and the Creamery. Activities throughout the event include giant pong, tumbleweed rides, a mechanical shark, and a Pharaoh’s tomb ride.

Most importantly, the open house gives students and the community an opportunity to take a tour of the Old Main bell tower, one of the most iconic sights on campus and arguably the best view in town. If you’re a senior, this might be your last chance to finally check this photo-op off your Penn State bucket list.

If you’re lucky, Old Coaly might even be on hand to join in the festivities.

