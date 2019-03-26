PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Lavender Graduation To Recognize Penn State’s LGBTQ+ Community

Penn State News
By Mackenzie Cullen
3/26/19 4:04 am

Lavender Graduation, a ceremony that celebrates the achievements of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in the LGBTQ+ community from all Penn State campuses, is set for 6 p.m. on April 12 in the HUB’s Heritage Hall.

Registration is now open for graduating seniors from December 2019 through December 2020. Anyone is welcome to attend the event and support the graduating students.

“This annual recognition celebrates not only the academic achievements of our graduating students, but also their persistence, courage, and strength in navigating Penn State as a member and/or supporter of the LGBTQ+ community,” Brian Patchcoski, director of Penn State’s LGBTQA Student Resource Center, said in a release.

The ceremony will include scholarship recognition, campus awards, and acknowledgment of significant supporters. Graduates will receive a rainbow tassel, stole, and graduation certificate.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a freshman from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and Creamery milkshakes. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Onward State Endorses Laura McKinney For UPUA President

Although we are confident McKinney is the best choice for the job (and, either way, the only choice), we do recognize that no candidate is perfect and want to acknowledge our concerns with the ticket and hopes for the future.

Students To Again Lobby Borough Council For Increased Lighting Downtown

“A lot of people have worked on getting [lighting downtown], but the biggest issue that they’ve had is that it’s just kind of like a non-starter sometimes with some of the Borough.”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend