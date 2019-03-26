Lavender Graduation To Recognize Penn State’s LGBTQ+ Community
Lavender Graduation, a ceremony that celebrates the achievements of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in the LGBTQ+ community from all Penn State campuses, is set for 6 p.m. on April 12 in the HUB’s Heritage Hall.
Registration is now open for graduating seniors from December 2019 through December 2020. Anyone is welcome to attend the event and support the graduating students.
“This annual recognition celebrates not only the academic achievements of our graduating students, but also their persistence, courage, and strength in navigating Penn State as a member and/or supporter of the LGBTQ+ community,” Brian Patchcoski, director of Penn State’s LGBTQA Student Resource Center, said in a release.
The ceremony will include scholarship recognition, campus awards, and acknowledgment of significant supporters. Graduates will receive a rainbow tassel, stole, and graduation certificate.
