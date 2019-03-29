[Photo Story] Music, Comedy, Moves Highlight ‘Arts In The Valley’ Spring Showcase

Various student organizations took the Schwab Auditorium stage Thursday night in the annual spring showcase hosted by the Performing Arts Council (PAC) and VALLEY Magazine. This years installment, titled “Arts in the Valley,” featured a range of talents presented through a cappella performances, sketch comedy, and even a brass ensemble mashup.

A cappella group Shades of Blue kicked off the event with a rendition of Tori Kelly’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” and Ariana Grande’s “Greedy.”

The Penn State K-Pop Music and Dance club flashed some moves to a mashup of ATEEZ’s “Say My Name” and EXO’s “Love Shot.”

PSUkulele serenaded the crowd with renditions of John Mayer’s “Waiting On The World To Change” and Foundations’ “Build Me Up Buttercup.”

PAC’s newest performing arts group The Sketch Show put on a Saturday Night Live-inspired comedy sketch about a man who joins the women’s volleyball team.

The Coda Conduct impressed the crowd with an a cappella version of Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over” and Bea Miller’s “Yes Girl.”

Women’s comedy troupe Derby filled the auditorium with laughter during its sketches, titled “Woof,” “Snickers Commercial,” and “American Idol.”

PAC announced the first recipients of its Arts Impact Grant during the show. The $1,000 grant was awarded to Harmony, a performing arts program for students and volunteers with and without special needs that strives to “create an environment where imagination has a voice.”

Penn State’s South Asian a cappella group Fanaa threw out a unique twist when it mixed Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything” and Ed Sheeran’s “Castle On The Hill.”

ROAR Brass Ensemble wrapped up the show with signature comedic renditions of songs like “Rollo Takes A Walk.”

About the Author

Carly Weiss Carly is a senior Media Studies major and is from the ever-so-famous "outside of Philly". You can contact her at [email protected] or hit her up on Instagram @carlyweiss.

