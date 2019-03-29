PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Press Releases

Put Mount Nittany Winery On Your Bucket List!

By Sponsored Content
3/29/19 3:59 am

Before you head out of Happy Valley (and on to whatever comes next!), check your bucket list for what you want to do before you go.

A quick phone call to (814) 466-6373 will get you a reservation for a tour and tasting at Mount Nittany Winery. It’s normally $7.95/pp, but mention this ad and it’s BOGO.

Your tour will begin with an informative stroll around the vineyard, followed by a guided walk through the entire wine-making operation. After the tour, we’ll invite you to the wine tasting and sales area where you can taste from a selection of the 26 varieties of wine bottled on the premises. Your logo wine glass is yours to keep! Afterwards, you may purchase wine, cheese, and crackers (or bring your own snacks) to enjoy on the deck overlooking the beautiful pond and vineyards on the property.

Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery is located just minutes from State College on the side of Mount Nittany. Our address is 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall, PA. Hours of Operation are Tues.-Fri. 11-5pm, Sat. 10-5pm and Sun. 12-5pm. Must be 21 and have your ID ready!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Sponsored Content

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Sponsored

Special Olympics PA To Host 10th Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run/Walk

The Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run for Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA), presented by the Sheetz family, returns to Penn State on Blue White Weekend for a 10th consecutive year.

Lotus Land: The American Rush Tribute Band

The Retreat 3 on 3 BBall Tourney

State College And The Campaign Trail: Penn State’s History As A Presidential Stomping Ground

Penn State has served as a stop on the campaign trail for many presidential hopefuls and White House residents alike.

News & Notes From The First Half Of Penn State Football’s Spring Practice

James Franklin seems pleased with how the first eight practices of the spring have gone, but he also noted there’s still plenty of room for improvement on his young team.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend