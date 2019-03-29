Put Mount Nittany Winery On Your Bucket List!

Before you head out of Happy Valley (and on to whatever comes next!), check your bucket list for what you want to do before you go.

A quick phone call to (814) 466-6373 will get you a reservation for a tour and tasting at Mount Nittany Winery. It’s normally $7.95/pp, but mention this ad and it’s BOGO.

Your tour will begin with an informative stroll around the vineyard, followed by a guided walk through the entire wine-making operation. After the tour, we’ll invite you to the wine tasting and sales area where you can taste from a selection of the 26 varieties of wine bottled on the premises. Your logo wine glass is yours to keep! Afterwards, you may purchase wine, cheese, and crackers (or bring your own snacks) to enjoy on the deck overlooking the beautiful pond and vineyards on the property.



Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery is located just minutes from State College on the side of Mount Nittany. Our address is 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall, PA. Hours of Operation are Tues.-Fri. 11-5pm, Sat. 10-5pm and Sun. 12-5pm. Must be 21 and have your ID ready!

