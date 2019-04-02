Registration Now Open For Piazza Foundation’s 2019 Charity Golf Tournament

The Timothy J. Piazza Memorial Foundation announced that registration is now open for its third annual charity golf tournament and dinner, which will be held Monday, August 12 at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

You can secure your spot at the event here. The foundation raised approximately $150,000 while drawing a crowd of more than 400 attendees to the dinner and selling out all three Fiddler’s Elbow courses at each of its first two charity golf events.

The Piazza family created the foundation in honor of Tim Piazza in May 2017, and it raised “close to $500,000” in its first year-and-a-half in existence. It raises money to provide prosthetic limbs for both children and adults. Tim Piazza studied engineering at Penn State with the ultimate goal of developing prosthetics for those in need.

The foundation recently donated more than $15,000 for prosthetic devices not covered by insurance to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia in January 2019. It also gave $20,000 to provide the Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation with funding for Bioness devices, which help children with paralysis in their legs and/or hands.

Ten students at Piazza’s alma mater — Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington, NJ — received $1,000 scholarships in his name last year. The foundation directly provided a prosthetic foot to a seven-year old boy and is currently evaluating the prosthetic needs of eight other children.

“In less than 18 months, we are making a meaningful impact consistent with the bylaws of the Foundation. None of this would have been possible without your generosity and support,” the foundation wrote in a blog post in December.

Piazza died in February of 2017 after a night of hazing and drinking at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, which has since been permanently banned from campus. The tragedy sparked widespread change for the Penn State Greek community and Greek life around the country. The legal case that ensued continues to play out, though many of the former Beta brothers who were charged have taken plea deals.

“We will continue to look for worthy recipients to continue to help make a difference in lives of those in need. That’s what Tim would want and expect. Our work is far from done.”

