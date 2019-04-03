Koa Farmer’s Standout Pro Day Performance Boosts Draft Stock

Koa Farmer wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine back in February, so Penn State’s Pro Day was the only opportunity he had to show pro scouts what he’s capable of.

It would’ve been easy for Farmer to get lost in the shuffle of his teammates who were invited to Indianapolis at the beginning of March. That wasn’t the case at Holuba Hall, though, as the linebacker stood out as one of the top performers of the day.

Farmer showcased his safety-like speed with a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, and he also showed how strong he is with 25 reps on the 225-pound bench press. He registered a 37-inch vertical as part of his impressive day. All of this happened after a season in which Farmer lost reps to standout freshman Micah Parsons at outside linebacker, which significantly hampered his draft stock.

Even with a decrease in playing time and a lack of a Combine invite, Farmer appears to be in good position to hear his name called at the NFL Draft later this month. His athletic profile and positional versatility is very similar to Deone Bucannon, who spent his first five NFL seasons splitting time between safety and linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals.

Based on his combination of mobility and strength, Farmer could fill a similar role at the next level. Depending on the down and distance, NFL defensive coordinators could use him in a variety of ways to disrupt opposing offenses. Farmer has the athletic capability to drop into pass coverage on third and long, blitz off the edge, or patrol between the tackles. He’s a jack-of-all-trades type of player.

The former safety also featured on return duties a handful of times during his career in Happy Valley. While Farmer may not return kicks or punts on Sundays, his experience in the return game only adds to his versatility and attractiveness as a prospect.

Thanks to his Pro Day performance, Farmer has gone from a NFL Draft long shot to a prospect who should hear his name called in the sixth or seventh round.

About the Author

Matthew Fox Matt is a Senior from Lansdale Pennsylvania majoring in Broadcast Journalism. He loves sports, and is still patiently waiting for the Philadelphia Flyers to win a Stanley Cup. If you would ever like to reach out to Matt you can email him at [email protected]

