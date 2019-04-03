Why Can’t You Mix Flavors At The Creamery?

Any Penn Stater can rattle off the Creamery’s only two rules: You can order only blue and white sprinkles, and you can’t mix flavors.

The sprinkles rule makes sense for #brand purposes. But unlike most other ice cream shops, the Creamery is extremely strict about limiting patrons to one flavor per order.

Per Lion Scouts lore, only one incident of flavor mixing has been recorded in the Creamery’s history, and occurred when former President Bill Clinton visited campus in 1996. Clinton ordered both Peachy Paterno and Cherry Quist, both Creamery Hall of Fame flavors.

Although ice cream enthusiasts may be at a quintessential “Porque no los dos?” moment when deciding between Death by Chocolate and Cookies ‘n Cream, more than just tradition is riding on the rule. Safety is a priority at the Creamery, and the food science students who help create the flavors pay attention to each and every ingredient.

“The main reason we do not mix flavors is to prevent cross contamination of allergens,” said Jim Brown, assistant Creamery manager. “We take customer food safety very seriously and try very hard to reduce the possibilities of mixing of any allergen flavors/ingredients.”

Allowing patrons to mix and match flavors would also cause Creamery lines to move a lot slower, which would make the wait on gamedays last even longer than an eternity. This policy makes sense, considering the Creamery serves about 750,000 cups and cones every year. Plus, efficiency is such a priority that you get a dirty look if you order your flavor when you’re supposed to be telling the cashier whether you want a cone or shake.

“We currently serve 24 different flavors and if we mixed flavors, the options would be nearing limitless, causing major backups,” Brown continued.

If you insist on breaking from tradition and just can’t wait to taste the marriage of cherry and peach in the “Bill Clinton Special,” there are a few workarounds.

Although you can’t mix flavors at the counter, nothing’s stopping you from buying your own half-gallons or pints at the Creamery and mixing them at home.

Additionally, all campus dining halls feature at least four flavors every day, and although you *know what you’re supposed to do* you have the free will to make your own Creamery concoctions.

About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a sophomore English and journalism major and Onward State's Assistant News Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

