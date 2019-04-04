Where Are Penn Staters Falling In NFL Mock Drafts?

The turn of the calendar from March to April means a few things: The temperatures are starting to warm up, Penn State football’s Blue-White Game is just around the corner, and most importantly, mock draft season is fully upon us.

With the draft exactly three weeks away, here are the latest mocks and projections on Penn State’s expected draftees:

Todd McShay (ESPN): Two-Round Mock Draft

McShay released a two round head-to-head projection alongside co-analyst Mel Kiper Jr., but only one Penn Stater landed in their combined drafts. McShay projected the Philadelphia Eagles to keep running back Miles Sanders in Pennsylvania with the No. 53 overall pick.

Although the Eagles just traded for Jordan Howard, many still expect the Birds to invest in a running back early in the draft, and Sanders seems to fit their needs. The Eagles’ current running back room lacks a three-down back like Sanders projects to be.

This move would definitely please the large part of Penn State’s fan base from “just outside Philly.”

Chad Reuter (NFL.com): Four-Round Mock Draft

Reuter has four Penn Staters going off the board in the first four rounds of his latest mock draft for NFL.com.

First, he has Amani Oruwariye landing in the second round to the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 63 pick. Either Oruwariye or Sanders will almost certainly be the first Nittany Lion taken. Which one will come down to team evaluations.

Next, Reuter has the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Sanders near the top of the third round at No. 69. With Leonard Fournette always banged up, Sanders would serve as a nice RB2 option and potentially see plenty of action early on.

In the fourth round, the draft analyst projects two Penn Staters to end up in the Big Apple: Connor McGovern to the Jets at No. 105 and Shareef Miller to the Giants at No. 108. Neither team is particularly deep in the trenches, so both McGovern and Miller could quickly find playing time.

Luke Easterling (DraftWire): Four-Round Mock Draft

Only two former Nittany Lions were featured in Easterling’s four-round projection. Once again, it was Oruwariye in the second round and Sanders in the third round.

This mock draft has Oruwariye going to the Buffalo Bills at No. 46 overall and Sanders falling to the Chicago Bears at No. 87. The Bears have Tarik Cohen, but are known to run a system that features two backs heavily, which would bode well for Sanders.

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): Seven-Round Mock Draft

Six Penn Staters were selected in Trapasso’s full mock draft, but three-year starting quarterback Trace McSorley was a notable omission.

The highest Nittany Lion featured in the mock draft was once again Oruwariye, who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected early in the second round. Unlike some of the other mock drafts, McGovern was taken before Sanders. This draft had McGovern going to the Ravens at the end of the third round and Sanders to the Jaguars a few picks into the fourth round.

In the fifth round, two of Sean Spencer’s Wild Dogs came off the board. Trapasso projected Miller to go to the Denver Broncos and Kevin Givens to go to the Cleveland Browns.

Ryan Bates rounded out the Penn State contingent of players in this mock draft as a sixth round pick by the Minnesota Vikings.

Although none of these mock drafts featured Trace McSorley finding an NFL home, there remains an outside chance a team falls in love with the Penn State legend and uses a late-round selection on him.

Mock drafts are obviously far from perfect, but they do give a solid ballpark estimate of players’ different ranges on players. Whether McSorley is selected or goes undrafted, Penn State should be well-represented throughout the 2019 NFL Draft.

About the Author

Brian Bachman Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

