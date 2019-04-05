Denzel Curry Slaughters Alumni Hall With Rage Against The Machine Cover

“I’m gonna need it at level 1000 tonight,” Denzel Curry told a crowded Alumni Hall while taking the stage Thursday night. The crowd did not disappoint, keeping the energy to a maximum and moshing to Curry’s wildest cuts.

Curry found mainstream success with the release of his single “Ultimate” in 2015, followed by an EP, 32 Zel/Planet Shrooms, and the album Imperial in 2016.

Following the 2017 release of the EP 13, Curry released the album TA13OO in 2018 to critical acclaim. The album consists of three acts: “Light,” “Gray,” and “Dark,” which feature production that gets increasingly dark and aggressive through each act. The three were individually released over a three day span, culminating in the release of TA13OO as a whole on the third day.

Curry performed 11 out of the 13 songs from TA13OO, beginning his set with the first two songs from the album “TABOO” and the poppy “BLACK BALLOONS,” which has a sunny, upbeat aesthetic that along with his other song “CASH MANIAC” forms the basis of the “Light” act of TA13OO.

Curry then brought the nostalgia by throwing it back to his first album, 2013’s Nostalgic 64, performing the song “Parents.”

Curry performed a trilogy of highly energetic songs, “SUMO,” “ULT,” and “SWITCH IT UP” that initiated the mosh pits, which never truly fizzled out for the remainder of the show.

Curry went from there to his proclaimed favorite song from TA13OO, “SIRENS,” and his favorite song from Imperial, “This Life,” before performing a string of hits from TA13OO, highlighted by “CLOUT COBAIN,” where the ever-present mosh pit surged again.

After performing the song “VENGEANCE,” Curry gave a stern warning to the audience: “Usually the most injuries happen at this part of the set.”

Curry then instructed the audience to form the “biggest circle possible” and then to start running in circles like a cyclone when the next song, “PERCS,” started.

“Start a crazy washing machine in this shit,” Curry said.

When the beat to “PERCS” came in, ultimate pandemonium ensued. The HUB was not built for the chaos that transpired in Alumni Hall.

The craziness was only elevated by Curry’s next decision — to flex his rock and metal influences by covering Rage Against The Machine’s “Bulls On Parade” (Curry recently performed “Bulls On Parade” on Triple J’s popular Like A Version cover song series) and System Of A Down’s “Chop Suey,” back to back.

However, a scary moment happened during “Chop Suey” when Curry decided to crowd surf and became lost in the sea of people, sinking under the crowd for almost a minute and causing the lights to come on and the DJ to cut the music.

“It’s getting too chaotic in here!” Curry yelled after he reappeared safe and sound and retreated back to the stage.

Denzel finished his set with his most popular song, “Ultimate,” and the closer on his TA13OO album, “Black Metal Terrorist.”

After teasing an encore, Curry returned to the stage, throwing water bottles out to the sweaty moshers up front before leaving the stage a final time to cap off one of the most electric, high energy concerts Alumni Hall has ever seen.

Curry left such an impact on the audience, a fair amount stayed afterwards, long after the overhead lights came on, hoping his final performance was just a ruse.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

‘Did You Mean Cinnamon?’: Cinnamane’s Rise To SPA Stardom After graduating and dropping his second album, Nick Hindermyer a.k.a. Cinnamane reflects on how his time at Penn State shaped his career as an artist.