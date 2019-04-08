Celebrate State During PS(iheart)U’s Week Of Activities

The Blue and White Society will host its annual PS(iheart)U week from Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 12, complete with caricatures, yoga, and your daily dose of coffee and donuts.

PS(iheart)U is designed to give students “a new opportunity to share how you love Penn State” leading up to Blue-White Weekend. Each day of events will take place at different locations across campus.

Here’s the full schedule of events for the week:

Monday, April 8P

Pop-Up Tent

Penn State Hillel will have free muffins and giveaways on the HUB’s back patio from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

HUB Takeover

Grab some cake, caricatures, popcorn, and cotton candy at the HUB from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arcade and Video Game Night

The Hintz Family Alumni Center will turn into an old-school arcade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

Pop-up Tent

It’s SPA’s turn to serve up pastries and coffee. Tuesday’s pop-up tent will take place at the Old Main patio from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Blue and White Society Scarf Reveal

Before the Blue and White Society reveals its new spirit scarf, students can hop in the photo booth and grab a scoop of Creamery ice cream from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Main patio.

Ford Motors Open Forum

Representatives from Ford will speak to students about summer internships from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hintz.

Yoga Class

Following the Ford open forum, you can take a yoga class from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hintz. Only the first 20 people will receive mats for the class.

Wednesday, April 10

Pop-up Tent

The Lion Ambassadors will bring donuts and coffee to Hints from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Blue and White Society Bookstore Takeover

The first 100 BWS members at the Penn State Bookstore will receive a free coffee. All members can receive deals and discounts at the bookstore from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lantern Tours

Lion Ambassadors will lead their annual nighttime Lantern Tours through campus from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The tours will depart from Old Main.

Thursday, April 11

Pop-up Tent

The Panhellenic Council will sponsor Thursday’s pop-up tent from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the HUB lawn. This time: bagels!

HUB Lawn Tailgate

Head over to the HUB lawn for music, food, and games from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, April 12

(One More) Pop-up Tent

It’s the big one folks: Harmony will bring free Chick-Fil-A and Philly Pretzels to the Osmond Foundation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

