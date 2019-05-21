PSU news by
In Downtown State College This Summer? Snag This Great Pricing For Internet

By Sponsored Content
5/21/19 9:45 am

Pay one price to get Internet access for the entire three months of summer.

50mbps access is now available at special summer pricing from State College’s premiere independent internet provider.

Break free from the grasp of big internet providers and sign up for State College Internet’s special summer pricing on 50mbps and 100mbps access.

For just $99 for 50mbps or $149 for 100mbps, you’ll get Internet for the entire summer.

Orders taken now have first preference on setup scheduling. Free professional installation is provided.

Sign up here.

State College Internet began laying its fiber network throughout State College in 2016 and with plenty of redundancy in our very low latency network. 24/7 support is available through phone or text.

Visit our website to learn more about why we are State College’s largest independent provider of student Internet. Our primary focus is serving Penn State students with reliable and well supported Internet service.

State College Internet & Get Wireless are associated with Lazerpro Digital Media, the publisher of Onward State.

Comments

