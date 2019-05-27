PSU news by
Grant Ament Named To All-NCAA Tournament Team

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
5/27/19 6:41 pm

Penn State men’s lacrosse star attackman Grant Ament was named to the All-Tournament team after the conclusion of this year’s NCAA tournament.

Ament is the only Penn Stater to make the All-Tournament squad and just one of two who didn’t play in Monday’s national championship game with Yale and Virginia. The playmaker scored seven goals and added an NCAA tournament-record 18 assists in three games throughout the Big Dance as he pulled the strings for Penn State’s deadly attack.

Being named to the All-NCAA Tournament team is one of many honors Ament has earned this season. He was named a first team All-American by Inside Lacrosse and the USILA after earning first team All-Big Ten honors and being unanimously selected as the conference’s offensive player of the year. Ament is also one of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, which is awarded to college lacrosse’s most outstanding player.

Ament was one of three players who scored more than 100 points this season, and his total of 126 points led the nation. He also chipped in 96 assists this season — 31 more than Pat Spencer’s second-placed total of 65 — while also showcasing his excellent finishing skills with 30 goals. The redshirt junior will be back in Happy Valley next season, and he showed no signs of slowing down his production with at least six points in his final nine games of the 2019 season.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

