Rasir Bolton Will Transfer To Iowa State

Mary Frances Pillon | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
5/28/19 8:57 pm

Former Penn State men’s basketball guard Rasir Bolton is set to move away from the Nittany Lions and join Iowa State, as first reported by Jon Rothstein.

Bolton began his process of leaving the Nittany Lions by entering the NCAA’s transfer portal on April 26. His career in Happy Valley definitely got off to a promising start. The guard became one of Pat Chambers’ most reliable options off the bench as a freshman, scoring 11.6 points per game and posting an 87.6 conversion rate on free throws.

The only Penn State player to outscore Bolton on a per-game basis during the 2018-19 season was star forward Lamar Stevens, who led Penn State with 19.9 points per game. Josh Reaves’ departure after finishing his four years of eligibility leaves a starting guard spot open alongside the likes of Jamari Wheeler and Myles Dread, and Bolton appeared to be a top candidate to fill that starting role.

Other than Wheeler and Dread, Penn State’s other options at guard for the 2019-20 season include Myreon Jones, Daniil Kasatkin, and Kyle McCloskey. The program’s incoming class of recruits doesn’t feature any guards, but the Nittany Lions will welcome forwards Seth Lundy and Patrick Kelly along with big man Abdou Tsimbila.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

