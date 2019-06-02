Kicker/Punter Jordan Stout Will Transfer To Penn State Football

Penn State football is set to add kicker/punter Jordan Stout to its special teams unit after he announced his plans to transfer away from Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Stout was an excellent kickoff specialist for the Hokies last season. The redshirt sophomore recorded 61 touchbacks on 70 kickoff tries last season, and he’ll be immediately eligible to play for the Nittany Lions and will get a scholarship. He walked onto Virginia Tech’s football program, and a new NCAA rule allows walk-ons to transfer and be immediately eligible if they’re offered a scholarship by another team.

Penn State’s newest special teamer’s abilities aren’t just limited to those of a kicker. Stout was also listed as a punter by Virginia Tech, so he’s a viable option to replace rising senior Blake Gillikin at that position following the 2019 season. Whether or not he’ll immediately step into the Nittany Lions’ lineup, however, remains to be seen.

Jake Pinegar handled field goal-kicking duties very well in his freshman season (53-for-55 on extra points, 16-for-24 on field goals), and Rafael Checa had a good year as Penn State’s kickoff specialist. Stout will at least bring some competition to the team’s group of kickers, but he also has a real opportunity to step into the lineup and contribute this season.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]