Kicker/Punter Jordan Stout Will Transfer To Penn State Football
Penn State football is set to add kicker/punter Jordan Stout to its special teams unit after he announced his plans to transfer away from Virginia Tech on Saturday night.
Stout was an excellent kickoff specialist for the Hokies last season. The redshirt sophomore recorded 61 touchbacks on 70 kickoff tries last season, and he’ll be immediately eligible to play for the Nittany Lions and will get a scholarship. He walked onto Virginia Tech’s football program, and a new NCAA rule allows walk-ons to transfer and be immediately eligible if they’re offered a scholarship by another team.
Penn State’s newest special teamer’s abilities aren’t just limited to those of a kicker. Stout was also listed as a punter by Virginia Tech, so he’s a viable option to replace rising senior Blake Gillikin at that position following the 2019 season. Whether or not he’ll immediately step into the Nittany Lions’ lineup, however, remains to be seen.
Jake Pinegar handled field goal-kicking duties very well in his freshman season (53-for-55 on extra points, 16-for-24 on field goals), and Rafael Checa had a good year as Penn State’s kickoff specialist. Stout will at least bring some competition to the team’s group of kickers, but he also has a real opportunity to step into the lineup and contribute this season.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Wrestling’s Anthony Cassar Reportedly Granted Two More Years Of Eligibility
It looks like The Champ will be back, but it isn’t clear if he’ll be here.
Penn State’s Class Of 2020 Wide Receiver Options After Julian Fleming’s Commitment To Ohio State
Fleming’s commitment to the Buckeyes hurts, but there are plenty of other wideout options for James Franklin to pursue in the current recruiting cycle.
Send this to a friend
Comments