Penn State Ranks First Nationally In 2018-19 Home Attendance Survey

The Penn State faithful has done it again.

Penn State led the nation in top-ten home attendance averages during the 2018-19 school year, according to an NCAA attendance survey. Eight (or nearly half of all varsity) Nittany Lion teams ranked in the top-ten of their sports’ national rankings — the most of any Division I school. Penn State’s eight top-ten teams edged out Ohio State, which super reliably had six, for the top spot.

Although no team led the country, Penn State fans were consistent, showing out whether it be at Rec Hall, Beaver Stadium, Jeffrey Field, or Pegula Ica Arena. Field hockey, football, and wrestling all came in at No. 2 in their respective sports. Men’s gymnastics and women’s soccer finished at No. 6, men’s hockey and women’s volleyball ranked at No. 7, and men’s volleyball rounded out the squads at No. 10. Though outside the top-ten, Penn State women’s hockey ranked No. 11, and men’s lacrosse came in at No. 14.

Penn State was equally impressive within the conference. The Nittany Lions led all Big Ten schools in average home attendance in field hockey, men’s gymnastics, and women’s soccer and ranked second in football and wrestling.

After Penn State and Ohio State, the Big Ten was well-represented in the top-ten with Michigan and Nebraska in third with five and Maryland, Minnesota, and Wisconsin right behind with four.

