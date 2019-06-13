Lara Spencer Shouts Out Penn State On Good Morning America

Good Morning America aired live from Philadelphia Thursday morning, and co-anchor/Penn State alum Lara Spencer couldn’t have been happier to be back in the state of Pennsylvania.

Bolting out a loud “Penn State, let’s go” before getting things started, Spencer wasn’t shy about expressing her love for Happy Valley. The gif below pretty much speaks for itself.

Spencer graduated from Penn State in 1991 after spending four years on an athletic scholarship as a nationally ranked member of the swimming and diving team. She then went on to pursue a career in broadcast journalism and joined ABC’s Good Morning America in 1999.

Since then, Spencer has also served as a correspondent for Nightline and ABC News. In addition, she is the author of Flea Market Fabulous and the host of Flea Market Flip.

In typical Penn State fashion, as soon as Spencer gave her alma mater a shoutout, Nittany Nation took notice.

Welcome home @LaraSpencer ! You always have a standing invite to visit us at the Nat! Hopefully we’ll see you soon. https://t.co/RNgxdvcuJL — Penn State Swimming & Diving (@PennStateSWIM) June 13, 2019

This isn’t the first time Penn State has gotten some love on Good Morning America. The morning show hosted Saquon Barkley back in the fall when the star running back and former Penn State legend opened up about supporting genetic disease research with his unique “My Clause, My Cleats” footwear.

About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a freshman from Binghamton, New York. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

