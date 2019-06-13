UPUA, ISC To Bring International Pen Pals Program To Campus

Are you interested in mentoring prospective international students and helping them make Happy Valley feel like home before they even arrive? Now, you have the opportunity to do just that.

The University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) is partnering with the International Student Council to launch a student-led pen pals program at Penn State.

We are happy to be able to collaborate with @PSUISC to bring Penn State Pals to University Park! If you are a current Penn State student at UP who’d like to mentor incoming international students, apply as a UP Mentor using the following link! https://t.co/v48IAG20Lh pic.twitter.com/cSFvV5Tihi — PennStateStudentGovt (@UPUA) June 12, 2019

Current University Park students will be paired with incoming international students that they’ll mentor prior to their arrival in the State College. The program’s mission statement can be found below:

It is the ultimately the program’s mission to provide incoming students with the opportunity to build strong friendships with students on campus, develop greater confidence in their decision to come to Penn State, and acquire a head start on all that PSU has to offer to ensure students have what they need to succeed both personally and professionally in all that they do.

Aside from maintaining weekly contact with international students, mentors are also expected to attend and participate in a minimum of two events with their mentees throughout the first two months of the fall semester.

Current students can apply to become a mentor here. Applicants can expect to receive notification of their acceptance or rejection from the program within one week of submission.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a freshman from Binghamton, New York. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

The Diner Gutted, Construction Begins On Hello Bistro College Ave. will look a bit different without the familiar silver facade of Ye Olde College Diner.