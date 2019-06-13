UPUA, ISC To Bring International Pen Pals Program To Campus
Are you interested in mentoring prospective international students and helping them make Happy Valley feel like home before they even arrive? Now, you have the opportunity to do just that.
The University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) is partnering with the International Student Council to launch a student-led pen pals program at Penn State.
Current University Park students will be paired with incoming international students that they’ll mentor prior to their arrival in the State College. The program’s mission statement can be found below:
It is the ultimately the program’s mission to provide incoming students with the opportunity to build strong friendships with students on campus, develop greater confidence in their decision to come to Penn State, and acquire a head start on all that PSU has to offer to ensure students have what they need to succeed both personally and professionally in all that they do.
Aside from maintaining weekly contact with international students, mentors are also expected to attend and participate in a minimum of two events with their mentees throughout the first two months of the fall semester.
Current students can apply to become a mentor here. Applicants can expect to receive notification of their acceptance or rejection from the program within one week of submission.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
The Diner Gutted, Construction Begins On Hello Bistro
College Ave. will look a bit different without the familiar silver facade of Ye Olde College Diner.
Confidence Is Key For Penn State Football’s Wide Receivers Entering 2019 Season
New wide receivers coach Gerad Parker has focused on raising his young wideouts’ confidence level throughout the offseason.
Send this to a friend
Comments