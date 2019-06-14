PSU news by
Beware NSO-Goers: Travel Delays Expected On Route 322 Throughout June

By Matt DiSanto
6/14/19 4:05 am

Travelers headed to State College in the next few weeks may encounter potentially long delays along Route 322 through Potters Mills from June 17 to 28 as a result of the Potters Mills Gap Transportation Project.

Roadway flagging is planned from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday to enforce an alternating traffic pattern along Route 322 between Route 144 and Decker Valley Road. Delays could be longer due to traffic volumes. Travelers (including freshmen families headed to New Student Orientation) should consider taking a different route.

The $82-million project will improve road safety, reduce traffic, and provide easier access to the section of Route 322 from Centre County/Mifflin County line to west of the intersection of Route 322 and Route 144 at Potters Mills.

Now in its third and final phase, the project is reconstructing Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills, including a new intersection connecting Route 322 with Route 144.

More information about the roadwork project and its potential delays can be found on PennDOT’s website.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

