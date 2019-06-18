UPDATE: Defensive Tackle Ellison Jordan Not Leaving Penn State Football

Update 5:40 p.m.: Ellison Jordan isn’t leaving Penn State’s football program after all.

The defensive tackle said he isn’t leaving the team in a series of tweets posted after he streamed live on Periscope to further discuss his knee injury and mental health. He also deleted his original tweet in which he described why he missed Penn State’s final 10 games of the 2018 season.

Let’s things be clear I didn’t OFFICIALLY transfer. I repeat I didn’t OFFICIALLY transfer. — Boy Dawg (@bigeazy95) June 18, 2019

And I am not transferring from Penn St. Was just a little frustrated — Boy Dawg (@bigeazy95) June 18, 2019

I was just a little bit frustrated. — Boy Dawg (@bigeazy95) June 18, 2019

Original Story: Penn State football defensive tackle Ellison Jordan announced he’s leaving the Nittany Lions in a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon.

https://twitter.com/bigeazy95/status/1141042485189382144

Jordan, who finished his redshirt freshman year with a broken kneecap and also previously tore his ACL, made just three appearances as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. He detailed the reason why he missed Penn State’s final 10 contests of the season, which was a knee infection that wasn’t properly diagnosed until December.

The defensive tackle originally thought he’d just miss one game — Penn State’s Friday night contest with Illinois — but he remained out for the rest of the season. He underwent arthroscopic surgery shortly after missing his first game of the season, but it found nothing out of the ordinary with his knee’s joints.

On December 21, Jordan was rushed to the hospital while his family was in Virginia for the holidays due to intense knee pain and a fever of more than 100 degrees. His knee was drained, and blood tests found an infection, which required another surgery in January.

Although he will be able to play football again after a bout with a serious knee infection, Jordan won’t continue his career in Happy Valley. The defensive tackle said he’s going to “drop a video to go more in depth with all of this and my depression while dealing with all this.”

Jordan made 11 total tackles during his time as a Penn State player, including nine throughout the 2017 season. He recorded the first full sack of his career during the Nittany Lions’ 63-10 victory over Kent State in 2018.

