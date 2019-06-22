Four-Star Defensive Tackle Fatorma Mulbah Commits To Penn State

Penn State strengthened its 2020 recruiting class once again on Saturday when it landed a commitment from four-star defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah.

The defensive tackle first came to Happy Valley on an unofficial visit back in April and attended a camp with the Nittany Lions in June. Mulbah committed to Penn State over Ohio State, Temple, and Buffalo, among others.

The Nittany Lions were the first Power Five team to offer Mulbah when they granted him one in June. He had previously received offers from lower-tier schools like Bowling Green, Army, and Connecticut.

The four-star prospect is the No. 6 defensive tackle recruit in Pennsylvania and No. 58 across the country, according to 247Sports.com. Across all positions, Mulbah ranks as the No. 708 prospect in the nation.

The 6′ 3″, 270-pound defensive tackle attended Susquehanna Township High School in Harrisburg, PA, which is just a short drive from State College. Mulbah’s commitment is the latest phase of James Franklin’s master plan to “dominate the state.”

Mulbah is the 12th commitment and second defensive tackle of Penn State’s class of 2020. He and Cole Brevard of Carmel, IN represent the future of Sean Spencer’s Wild Dawgs unit.

You can watch a collection of Mulbah’s high school highlights here.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

