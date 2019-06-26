PSU news by
Lambda Phi Epsilon Fraternity Suspended Until 2023

By Mackenzie Cullen
6/26/19 12:57 pm

Penn State suspended the Tau Chapter of Lambda Phi Epsilon fraternity until the spring of 2023 for allegations related to hazing.

The Office of Student Conduct and Lambda Phi Epsilon International Fraternity launched a joint investigation after receiving hazing allegations during its new member education process. The chapter’s charter was revoked on June 17 after an appeals process with the international organization.

As part of its suspension, Lambda Phi Epsilon loses all privileges as a recognized student organization. It can’t participate, attend or organize any functions or participate in University-wide events.

Lambda Phi Epsilon is the 13th Greek organization to have its recognition suspended or revoked since 2017 — the year sweeping reform was introduced in the wake of Tim Piazza’s death. The Asian-American interest fraternity is the second multicultural Greek organization to receive a suspension, joining Sigma Lambda Gamma, which was suspended for five years after receiving hazing allegations in 2015.

Pennsylvania’s new Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law was signed into law in October 2018. All student organizations are subject to the new law, which uses a tiered penalty system and features stricter punishments for hazing. The law classifies new types of hazing and holds both individuals and organizations accountable for hazing.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore and one of Onward State's co-news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

Comments

