Ten Penn Staters Elected To Alumni Council Following Continued Low Voter Turnout

The Penn State Alumni Association elected 10 alumni to serve three-year terms on its Alumni Council. The council advises the Alumni Association on programs and initiatives to fulfill its mission of providing service and support to Penn State.

Of the 141,428 alumni who were eligible to vote in the election, only 7,875 (5.57 percent) ended up casting their votes. This low turnout is the lowest since 2015, but by the slimmest of margins and nothing new. Voter turnout was just 6.41 percent in 2018, 5.64 percent in 2017, 7.36 percent in 2016, and 5.58 percent in 2015.

The 10 elected alumni will begin their terms on July 1 and serve through June of 2022. Those joining the council are:

Tracy Shillinger Riegel 1985 HHD (parent of three Penn State alums)

1985 HHD (parent of three Penn State alums) David S. Cavanaugh 1976 A&A (president of LandConcepts LLC)

1976 A&A (president of LandConcepts LLC) Stanley Latta 1975 HHD, 1977g Edu, 1981g HHD, 1992g Edu (retired assistant vice president of Penn State)

1975 HHD, 1977g Edu, 1981g HHD, 1992g Edu (retired assistant vice president of Penn State) Kristin Larson Crossland 1991 Edu (higher education professional and self-employed)

1991 Edu (higher education professional and self-employed) John Shaffer 1988 Com (program director/news anchor for Beasley Media Group)

1988 Com (program director/news anchor for Beasley Media Group) Betsy Park Haas 1980 Com (associate pastor at Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church)

1980 Com (associate pastor at Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church) Liani Trigg 2015 Sci (salesforce technical account executive at CSS Technical Services)

2015 Sci (salesforce technical account executive at CSS Technical Services) Beverly Sobel-Redler 1985 Lib (franchisee of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers)

1985 Lib (franchisee of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers) Charonda Hill 2006 Com (manager of marketing and consultant)

2006 Com (manager of marketing and consultant) Charmaine S. Tetkoskie 1986 Nur (system director of utilization management for Geisinger Health System)

In accordance with the association’s bylaws, the officers of the Alumni Association will appoint 10 additional members of the Alumni Council. The additional appointments will be announced later on in the summer.

Full election results and information about the Alumni Council can be found here.

