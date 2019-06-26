PSU news by
You Can Now Order Three-Gallon Tubs Of Creamery Ice Cream Online

Anthony Colucci | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
6/26/19 8:44 pm

Whether you have a special event coming up, your hometown ice cream shop just isn’t doing it for you this summer, or you’re the type who likes to take a spoon to a vat of your favorite flavor, the Berkey Creamery has answered your prayers.

Now, Penn Staters in the 48 contiguous states in the United States — sorry, Alaska and Hawaii — can order three-gallon tubs of the Creamery’s famous ice cream just by going online.

The Creamery has always shipped the three-gallon tubs upon request, but it recently added a mega option back to its online inventory where you can choose from any flavor that’s currently in stock.

Three-gallon tubs are the latest offering from the Creamery, in addition to varying amounts of minis, pints, and half-gallons.

Originally, the Creamery wanted to keep ordering online simple for customers, so it discontinued selling three-gallon tubs online after pints became available, according to assistant manager Jim Brown. Now that both pints and half-gallons have been selling well on the website, the Creamery has reintroduced three-gallon tubs because it has the staff to handle the complexities of extended online orders, says Brown.

A single tub costs $71.75, while two tubs will set you back $115.50. Twice the ice cream for a little more than $40 more? Talk about a bang for your buck.

These totals include dry ice and cooler costs to ship. One three-gallon tub can usually serve between 40-50 people.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore and one of Onward State's co-news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and can be found trying to explain exactly where that is. You can follow her Twitter (@MackenzieC__) or email her ([email protected]).

