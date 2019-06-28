Alyssa Naeher, Ali Krieger Off To World Cup Semifinals After USWNT’s 2-1 Victory Over France

The United States Women’s National Team advanced to the semifinal round of this year’s World Cup after taking down host nation France 2-1 on Friday.

Penn State women’s soccer alumna Alyssa Naeher started in goal once again for the Americans. Although Naeher conceded her second goal in as many games, the USWNT’s attack made up for it with two goals yet again. The Penn Stater finished the match with a tournament-high four saves and a few more nervy moments thanks to France’s potent attack.

Megan Rapinoe’s fifth-minute free kick gave the USWNT a lead it wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the game. Rapinoe then buried a shot from the edge of the six-yard box midway through the second half to extend her team’s lead to 2-0.

French defender Wendie Renard beat Naeher with a powerful header from a set piece to halve the American lead in the 81st minute. However, it only served as a consolation as the hosts were eliminated from this year’s tournament. The USWNT was dominated in terms of possession for the first time in this year’s tournament, finishing with only 40 percent of the ball throughout the 90 minutes.

Fellow Penn Stater Ali Krieger was an unused substitute once again on Friday, but she made headlines during the week for comments about President Donald Trump. Megan Rapinoe publicly stated and doubled down on her intention not to visit the White House if her team won the World Cup, and Krieger — one of the team’s veterans — backed up her teammate.

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable. — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019

“In regards to the ‘President’s’ tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you,” Krieger said on Twitter, “but I stand by [Megan Rapinoe] & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable.”

At any rate, the USWNT has a semifinal clash with England to prepare for. The Americans and Lionesses will square off at 3 p.m. on July 2, and you’ll be able to watch the action on FOX.

