Twitter Erupts After Alyssa Naeher Saves The USWNT In World Cup Semifinal

Alex Robinson | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
7/2/19 5:44 pm

Penn State women’s soccer alumna Alyssa Naeher became an American hero during Tuesday’s World Cup semifinal against England.

Naeher, who was starting her sixth consecutive game in goal, made a pair of crucial saves for the United States Women’s National Team in its 2-1 victory over the Lionesses. Her first save denied Keira Walsh’s long-range effort in the 32nd minute, but her second wrapped up the victory in the final 10 minutes of the match.

The goalkeeper lunged to her right to deny Steph Hughton’s penalty kick and keep her team in the lead. England was awarded a spot kick following a lengthy VAR review, but Naeher’s heroics sent her team to the World Cup final and Twitter into a frenzy.

Soccer is truly a global sport, and Naeher’s big moment on a stage as grand as the World Cup garnered worldwide attention. Naturally, the former Penn State shot-stopper also received tons of support from her old home in Happy Valley.

Soccer fans gathered at Champs in downtown State College to watch the game. The reaction to Naeher’s big save was, well, just about what you’d expect:

Securing a spot in the biggest women’s soccer match in the world is cool and all, but the fact that literally anybody you see will buy you a beer just might be the best consequence of Naeher’s heroics.

After picking up the ball and ensuring there would be no rebound for England to capitalize on, Naeher didn’t have time for celebrations. Brushing aside your overjoyed teammates and staying focused immediately after making the biggest save of your life: The Penn State Way™.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

