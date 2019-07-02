Twitter Erupts After Alyssa Naeher Saves The USWNT In World Cup Semifinal

Penn State women’s soccer alumna Alyssa Naeher became an American hero during Tuesday’s World Cup semifinal against England.

Naeher, who was starting her sixth consecutive game in goal, made a pair of crucial saves for the United States Women’s National Team in its 2-1 victory over the Lionesses. Her first save denied Keira Walsh’s long-range effort in the 32nd minute, but her second wrapped up the victory in the final 10 minutes of the match.

NOT. TO. DAY.



Alyssa Naeher plays hero and denies England's penalty!! pic.twitter.com/YMPpZwc8ls — Onward State (@OnwardState) July 2, 2019

The goalkeeper lunged to her right to deny Steph Hughton’s penalty kick and keep her team in the lead. England was awarded a spot kick following a lengthy VAR review, but Naeher’s heroics sent her team to the World Cup final and Twitter into a frenzy.

Alyssa Naeher just shut up every single person who ever doubted her.. what a performance!!!!! — Abby Keen (@abbssss10) July 2, 2019

Alyssa Naeher a baller — Darius McClain (@Dmac_DaDon) July 2, 2019

Hardest position on the pitch. Props for showing up big Naeher! — Maith (@jmflatham) July 2, 2019

Soccer is truly a global sport, and Naeher’s big moment on a stage as grand as the World Cup garnered worldwide attention. Naturally, the former Penn State shot-stopper also received tons of support from her old home in Happy Valley.

Nittany Lion >>>>>>>>> Lionesses — Dennis Shea (@DennisG_Shea) July 2, 2019

Alyssa Naeher saving team USA’s World Cup dreams!!! Penn State women’s soccer STAND UP!!! #WeAre @PennStateWSOC #FIFAWFC2019 — Andre Plate (@LL_CoolDre) July 2, 2019

Soccer fans gathered at Champs in downtown State College to watch the game. The reaction to Naeher’s big save was, well, just about what you’d expect:

.@PennStateWSOC product Alyssa Naeher makes a late PK save for the US and downtown State College loves it. pic.twitter.com/gWupZQvw1t — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) July 2, 2019

Securing a spot in the biggest women’s soccer match in the world is cool and all, but the fact that literally anybody you see will buy you a beer just might be the best consequence of Naeher’s heroics.

Alyssa Naeher will never have to buy a beer in State College again. #WeAre — Bunts, Brats & Brews (@BuntsBratsBrews) July 2, 2019

After picking up the ball and ensuring there would be no rebound for England to capitalize on, Naeher didn’t have time for celebrations. Brushing aside your overjoyed teammates and staying focused immediately after making the biggest save of your life: The Penn State Way .

Everyone wanted to pat Naeher on the back and celebrate. Being a Penn Stater she said, "No." She knew she simply did her job, and that the job is not done yet. Back to work. The Penn State way. — Patrick (@Poerbler) July 2, 2019

