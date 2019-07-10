PSU news by
Extended Hours Offered For Blue Loop During Arts Fest

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
7/10/19 4:15 am

CATA’S Blue Loop will run on extended hours and increased frequency during the next five days for Arts Fest, making it easy for visitors and students to get to Beaver Stadium, downtown, and to the daylongs Arts Fest activities .

Whether you’ve forgotten since May or it’s been a few years, the Blue Loop circles the campus on College Ave. and Curtin Road. It has many stops along its route including Stadium West and Jordan East and two downtown along College. Buses will run from 4:45 a.m. to midnight.

Hastings Road will be closed between Porter Road and University Drive. The Blue Loop will detour around that area and go to a temporary stop placed on Porter Road just before Hastings Road.

Here’s the full blue loop schedule and route for Arts Fest:

CATA buses for the B (Boalsburg) Route and the P (Tussey Mountain) Route will be available to visitors attending the People’s Choice Festival from Thursday, July 11 to Sunday, July 14 for $2 per one-way trip.

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore and Onward State's news editor. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She enjoys musicals, volleyball, and WPSU Coffee Break milkshakes. All compliments can be sent to [email protected]

