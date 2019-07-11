Penn State Athletics Ranks Ninth Nationally In Five-Year Survey

Penn State has done it again, folks.

The Nittany Lions ranked No. 9 among the country’s 65 Power Five programs for the second straight year, according to a five-year survey conducted by Yahoo! Sports.

The survey largely used the final results of the past five Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup rankings to compile its rankings. The Nittany Lions have finished in the top 15 of the Directors’ Cup nine times in the past 10 years, including No. 13 in the 2018-2019 school year.

Penn State’s success was fueled by 24 Big Ten championships in 12 different sports throughout the five-year span, including dominance in wrestling and women’s volleyball as well as a breakthrough 2019 season by men’s lacrosse that featured a Final Four appearance. The Nittany Lions led the Big Ten with eight NCAA Championships in the past five years.

Penn State wasn’t the only Big Ten representative in the rankings, though. Michigan and Ohio State joined the Nittany Lions in the top 10 and ranked No. 7 and No. 5, respectively. Wisconsin came in at No. 21, Minnesota tied Washington at No. 23, and Nebraska finished at No. 36. And, most importantly, Pitt ranked dead last at No. 65.

More information about the survey and Yahoo! Sports’ complete rankings can be found here.

