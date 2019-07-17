PSU news by
Penn State Alumni To Appear On New Wedding TV Show

Courtesy of Trey Cody
By Mackenzie Cullen
7/17/19 4:03 am

If you didn’t catch an invite to a blue and white reception this wedding season, you might be in luck. Two 2014 Penn State alumni’s journey to find their perfect wedding venue will be featured on the premiere of a new wedding TV show this week.

Maria Umana and Trey Cody’s search for a wedding venue will be documented in the first episode of FYI Network’s I Do To The Venue, which will air at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 .

Each episode in the series will follow a couple’s love story and tours of three prospective wedding venues, leading up to their final decision.

Umana and Cody’s Penn State-themed wedding this past March featured a special appearance by the Nittany Lion himself, table settings named after the couple’s favorite places around campus and downtown, and of course, Creamery ice cream. Cody

Executive editor Lauren Kay of The Knot, the leading wedding planning and registry resource in the U.S., will host the show. The show is also produced by the same team behind House Hunters International.

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore and Onward State's news editor. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. All compliments can be emailed to [email protected], and funny tweets can be viewed on her Twitter @MackenzieC__.

