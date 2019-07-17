Penn State Football Punter Blake Gillikin Nominated For Community Service Team

Penn State football standout punter Blake Gillikin was nominated for the Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team Tuesday afternoon and is now among 137 candidates in the running to receive one of the most prestigious community service awards in all of college football.

When he’s not launching 70-yard punts with the football team, Gillikin has interned at Drayer Physical Therapy and shadowed at Penn State Health in State College. His unblemished 4.0 GPA earned him an Academic All-American nod last year and certainly satisfied the Allstate award’s academic component.

Since 1992, the AFCA Good Works Team has been awarded annually to college football players who have demonstrated the ability to make a significant impact off the field and in their communities.

Gillikin is the fourth Nittany Lion to be named to a preseason award watchlist this week. Defensive stars Micah Parsons and Yetur Gross-Matos were listed as candidates for the Badnarik Award, while wide receiver KJ Hamler is in the running for the Maxwell Award. Both awards are given to exceptional players in college football.

Fans will need to wait until September to see if Gillikin becomes one of 23 finalists for the award.

