KJ Hamler Named To Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List
Watch list season is fully underway as the start of college football’s 2019 season draws near, and Penn State football star KJ Hamler found his name on yet another preseason award list.
This time, the speedy playmaker was named to the preseason watch list of the Biletnikoff Award, which is annually awarded to the nation’s best wide receiver. Hamler is also on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the sport’s top player every year.
As a redshirt freshman, Hamler stole the show among Penn State’s group of wide receivers in 2018. He led the team in receptions (42) and receiving yards (754) while finishing second on the team with five touchdown grabs. The wideout also ran for a 32-yard score against Pitt, but he wasn’t used all that much in the run game as a whole with just 44 yards on five carries throughout the season.
Hamler wasn’t exactly a top contender for regular playing time entering last year’s training camp, but he put together an excellent month of August to force his way into the starting equation. He’s blossomed into a star at this level ever since, and he’ll be tasked with handling the leadership duties among a very young, but talented group of wide receivers that includes guys like Justin Shorter, Jahan Dotson, and Daniel George this season.
