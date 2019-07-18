Yetur Gross-Matos Named 2019 Big Ten Preseason Honoree
Penn State football’s Yetur Gross-Matos was named a 2019 Big Ten preseason honoree Thursday morning ahead of the conference’s media days in Chicago this week.
Gross-Matos’ selection should come as no surprise given his impressive track record. The defensive end led the Nittany Lions with eight sacks and 20 tackles-for-loss in the 2019 season, becoming the 11th player in program history to cross the 20-tackle threshold. His best performance came in Penn State’s showdown with Iowa, in which he totaled four tackles-for-loss and two sacks.
The Penn State standout joins fellow Big Ten East representatives Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, and Michigan State stars Joe Bachie and Kenny Willekes. Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez highlight the West division’s honorees.
Gross-Matos is the sole Nittany Lion in this year’s group of honorees.
The preseason honor is the latest bit of national praise for the star defensive end. Gross-Matos earned first-team All Big-Ten honors in 2018 in addition to being ranked the No. 69 player in college football this past week. He was also named to the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, which is given annually to the best defensive player in college football.
The full list of this year’s Big Ten preseason honorees can be found here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Alumni To Appear On New Wedding TV Show
Penn State alumni Maria Umana and Trey Cody will search for their perfect wedding venue on “I Do To The Venue” at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 on FYI Network.
Tiny Meat Gang Comedy Duo To Perform In State College November 7
Podcasters Cody Ko and Noel Miller are coming to State College to perform a live show on November 7.
Ali Krieger Opens Up About Near-Death Experience, Being Dropped From USWNT In Players’ Tribune Piece
Ali Krieger Opens Up About Near-Death Experience, Being Dropped From USWNT In Players’ Tribune Piece
Send this to a friend
Comments