Yetur Gross-Matos Named 2019 Big Ten Preseason Honoree

Penn State football’s Yetur Gross-Matos was named a 2019 Big Ten preseason honoree Thursday morning ahead of the conference’s media days in Chicago this week.

Congratulations to DE @yeturmatos66 on being named a B1G Preseason Honoree heading into the 2019 season! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/MNhBA6IhVt — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) July 18, 2019

Gross-Matos’ selection should come as no surprise given his impressive track record. The defensive end led the Nittany Lions with eight sacks and 20 tackles-for-loss in the 2019 season, becoming the 11th player in program history to cross the 20-tackle threshold. His best performance came in Penn State’s showdown with Iowa, in which he totaled four tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

The Penn State standout joins fellow Big Ten East representatives Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, and Michigan State stars Joe Bachie and Kenny Willekes. Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez highlight the West division’s honorees.

Gross-Matos is the sole Nittany Lion in this year’s group of honorees.

The preseason honor is the latest bit of national praise for the star defensive end. Gross-Matos earned first-team All Big-Ten honors in 2018 in addition to being ranked the No. 69 player in college football this past week. He was also named to the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, which is given annually to the best defensive player in college football.

The full list of this year’s Big Ten preseason honorees can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Penn State Alumni To Appear On New Wedding TV Show Penn State alumni Maria Umana and Trey Cody will search for their perfect wedding venue on “I Do To The Venue” at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 on FYI Network.