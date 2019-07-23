PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

School Of Music Professor Mark Ballora Passes Away

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
7/23/19 3:59 am

Professor Mark Ballora passed away unexpectedly on July 18 at 57 years old, according to a release from Penn State.

Ballora was a professor of music technology in the School of Music and also the newly-appointed director of the Arts & Design Research Incubator. His work was focused on the field of sonification and was featured in publications like The Huffington Post, The Conversation, and Electronic Musician.

During his time at Penn State, he and School of Theatre professor Curtis Craig created a minor in music composition and technology, which then became a major for students wanting to study music and theatre.

Ballora earned a theatre arts degree at UCLA and music technology and composition degrees from NYU’s Department of Music. After he earned his doctorate in music technology at McGill University in Montreal, he came to Penn State in 2000.

“Professor Ballora led the way for collaborations that exploded the boundaries between art and science,” College of Arts and Architecture Dean Barbara Korner said in a release. “He helped many understand that artists bring unique perspectives to research questions. His kind and fun spirit enhanced his intellectual curiosity; his passing leaves a hole in many of our hearts.”

Ballora is survived by his wife Agatha Wang, son Ian, brother Greg, and their parents. Arrangements are still pending. Information will be posted on the School of Music’s website when it becomes available.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore and Onward State's news editor. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. All compliments can be emailed to [email protected], and funny tweets can be viewed on her Twitter @MackenzieC__.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mackenzie

Penn State Alumni To Appear On New Wedding TV Show

Penn State alumni Maria Umana and Trey Cody will search for their perfect wedding venue on “I Do To The Venue” at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 on FYI Network.

Beemia Celebrates State College Community With Official Launch Party

Twenty One Pilots To Bring BANDITØ Tour To Bryce Jordan Center

Jayson Oweh A Rising Star For Penn State Football, ‘Going To Be Unstoppable’

“As soon as his football skills are really sharp, Jayson’s going to be unstoppable.”

Police Say Woman Attacked Medical Center Employees, Threatened Hospital

A Port Matlida woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted two Mount Nittany Medical staff members and threatened to blow up the emergency room.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend