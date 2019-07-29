PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Jeff Dunham Will Return To Bryce Jordan Center October 25

Drew Klingenberg | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
7/29/19 11:07 am

It’s going to be a very busy fall for the Bryce Jordan Center. Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham and his “cast” are returning to the Penn State.

The Bryce Jordan Center announced Monday morning that Dunham will return to Happy Valley as part of his “SERIOUSLY!?” tour on October 25.

Tickets for the show are $55 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 5 for the general public. The student pre-sale will begin Thursday, August 1, and students can secure their seats through the Account Manager for a discounted price.

This will be Dunham’s fourth visit to Penn State. He came to the BJC in 2016 after previously doing so in 2008 and 2013. Dunham is the lone comedian booked for this school year, and he’ll join the long list of fan-favorite acts like Jason Aldean, The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, and the Jonas Brothers.

Dunham is the Guinness World Record holder for “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour.” He has appeared on Comedy Central, NBC, and most recently in his comedy special Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster on Netflix.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore and Onward State's news editor. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and everything about Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__ for quality content.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mackenzie

Penn State Swimming’s Ally McHugh Places Sixth At FINA World Championships

Penn State women’s swimming alum Ally McHugh placed sixth in the 400-meter individual medley at the FINA Worlld Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

School Of Music Professor Mark Ballora Passes Away

Penn State Alumni To Appear On New Wedding TV Show

Penn State Swimming’s Ally McHugh Places Sixth At FINA World Championships

Penn State women’s swimming alum Ally McHugh placed sixth in the 400-meter individual medley at the FINA Worlld Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Jonathan Sutherland Proving To Be Strong Candidate To Start Alongside Garrett Taylor At Safety

Sutherland’s journey to becoming a solid defensive contributor at Penn State began when he was just 12 years old.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend