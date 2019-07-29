Jeff Dunham Will Return To Bryce Jordan Center October 25

It’s going to be a very busy fall for the Bryce Jordan Center. Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham and his “cast” are returning to the Penn State.

The Bryce Jordan Center announced Monday morning that Dunham will return to Happy Valley as part of his “SERIOUSLY!?” tour on October 25.

Tickets for the show are $55 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 5 for the general public. The student pre-sale will begin Thursday, August 1, and students can secure their seats through the Account Manager for a discounted price.

This will be Dunham’s fourth visit to Penn State. He came to the BJC in 2016 after previously doing so in 2008 and 2013. Dunham is the lone comedian booked for this school year, and he’ll join the long list of fan-favorite acts like Jason Aldean, The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, and the Jonas Brothers.

Dunham is the Guinness World Record holder for “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour.” He has appeared on Comedy Central, NBC, and most recently in his comedy special Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster on Netflix.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore and Onward State's news editor. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and everything about Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__ for quality content.

Penn State Swimming’s Ally McHugh Places Sixth At FINA World Championships Penn State women’s swimming alum Ally McHugh placed sixth in the 400-meter individual medley at the FINA Worlld Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.