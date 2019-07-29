PSU news by
Penn State Swimming’s Ally McHugh Places Sixth At FINA World Championships

Penn State Athletics
By Mackenzie Cullen
7/29/19 4:00 am

Penn State women’s swimming alumna Ally McHugh placed sixth in the 400-meter individual medley with a time of 4:38.34 at the FINA World Championships Sunday in Gwangju, South Korea over the weekend.

The 2018 national champion was the only American to make it to the finals for the event. McHugh is the first Penn State women’s swimmer to make it to the finals, and the first to compete at Worlds since Alyson Ackman swam for Canada in the 4×200 meter relay in 2015.

Joining McHugh in South Korea was fellow Penn State swimming and diving alum Shane Ryan who competed in multiple events on the men’s side for Ireland including the 100-meter backstroke. Ryan helped Ireland earn a national record time of 3:35.11 to 14th place, but just missed automatic qualification for the 2020 Olympics.

Earlier this year, McHugh became Penn State women’s swimming and diving’s inaugural NCAA national champion in the 1,650-yard freestyle also earning a school record with a time of 15:36.27.

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore and Onward State's news editor.

