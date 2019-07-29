Student Parking Registration For Fall 2019, Spring 2020 To Launch August 20-22

Student parking permit registration for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters will stretch from August 20 to August 22, the university announced in a release this week.

Hey @penn_state students, Fall/Springstudent parking registration will be available August 20-22.



To see when you can get your parking permit, visit: https://t.co/v71NgTOAWR #psuparking #PSU19 pic.twitter.com/nLpgrQFmuw — Penn State Transportation Services (@psuparking) July 26, 2019

Parking permit registration for students will be available on the following dates:

12 p.m. Tuesday, August 20 (Off-campus student Commuter – SCR)

12 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at noon (Off-campus long-term storage – P43)

12 p.m. Thursday, August 22 (Resident student permits – B11, L22, L42, L81, L82, L83)

Student parking on the west side of campus at Nittany Deck won’t be available for the 2019-20 academic year. However, eligible students can register for Lot 82 (located near East Halls) or Lot 83 (located on Hastings Road).

In order to be eligible for parking permit registration, students will need to have an active Penn State ID, a valid Access account, and at least 29.1 credits under their belts. Prospective parkers will also need to provide license plate numbers and ownership information for their cars when registering online.

You can find more information about student parking through Transportation Services’ email blasts, Facebook page, and Twitter account. Students can also email their concerns and questions to the department here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Penn State Swimming’s Ally McHugh Places Sixth At FINA World Championships Penn State women’s swimming alum Ally McHugh placed sixth in the 400-meter individual medley at the FINA Worlld Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.