Student Parking Registration For Fall 2019, Spring 2020 To Launch August 20-22

By Matt DiSanto
7/29/19 11:20 am

Student parking permit registration for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters will stretch from August 20 to August 22, the university announced in a release this week.

Parking permit registration for students will be available on the following dates:

  • 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 20 (Off-campus student Commuter – SCR)
  • 12 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at noon (Off-campus long-term storage – P43)
  • 12 p.m. Thursday, August 22 (Resident student permits – B11, L22, L42, L81, L82, L83)

Student parking on the west side of campus at Nittany Deck won’t be available for the 2019-20 academic year. However, eligible students can register for Lot 82 (located near East Halls) or Lot 83 (located on Hastings Road).

In order to be eligible for parking permit registration, students will need to have an active Penn State ID, a valid Access account, and at least 29.1 credits under their belts. Prospective parkers will also need to provide license plate numbers and ownership information for their cars when registering online.

You can find more information about student parking through Transportation Services’ email blasts, Facebook page, and Twitter account. Students can also email their concerns and questions to the department here.

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor.

