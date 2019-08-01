Three-Star Wide Receiver Malick Meiga Commits To Penn State

Penn State football added its second new recruit in as many days when three-star prospect Malick Meiga committed to the program on Thursday morning.

Extremely bless to announce that I will be playing my next years of football at @PennStateFball Thanks to the coaches for believing in me. Let’s make something great #Weare pic.twitter.com/RkbT57aBwm — Malick Meiga (@malick_meiga) August 1, 2019

Meiga is a 6’3″, 188-pound wide receiver who hails from Montreal, Quebec. He plays his high school ball at Cegep du Vieux in his hometown, which competes in the Bol D’Or league held by the Quebec Student Sport Federation, and picked the Nittany Lions over Louisville, Cincinnati, and Buffalo, among others. He last visited Penn State on June 9 after receiving his offer from James Franklin’s team on May 10.

If he officially signs his letter of intent, Meiga will become one of just a handful of Canadians on the Nittany Lions. Safety Jonathan Sutherland, linebacker Jesse Luketa, and defensive end Daniel Joseph are Penn State football’s other players from North of the border. Former linebacker Pete Giftopoulos, the player who recorded two interceptions in the 1987 national championship game against Miami, is also Canadian.

The wide receiver is Penn State’s 21st recruit in the team’s class of 2020. He’s the fourth wideout to pick the Nittany Lions this cycle along with four-star prospect Jaden Dottin, Lackawanna College transfer Norval Black, and three-star Texas product Parker Washington.

You can watch Meiga’s highlight reel here.

