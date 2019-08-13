PSU news by
Registration Open for Penn State Tailgates

By Sponsored Content
8/13/19 8:00 am

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.— Penn State alumni and fans can cheer on Penn State football at this season’s Penn State Tailgates, the premier pre-game event for away games, hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association.

Penn State Tailgates feature the Nittany Lion, Pep Band, and Penn State Cheerleaders, along with an opportunity to hear from special guests and share in Penn State camaraderie.

Each Tailgate begins three hours before scheduled kickoff, and the program starts an hour later.

Registration is available for the Tailgates at Maryland (Sept. 27), Iowa (Oct. 12), Michigan State (Oct. 26), Minnesota (Nov. 9), and Ohio State (Nov. 23).

You can also visit alumni.psu.edu/events for individual listings for the Tailgates.

Established in 1870, the Penn State Alumni Association serves more than 172,000 members and 700,000 alumni worldwide. Its mission is to connect alumni to the University and to each other; provide valued services to members; and support the University’s mission of teaching, research and service. For more information, visit alumni.psu.edu.

About the Author

Comments

