Penn Staters, Ravens Fans Go Wild For Trace McSorley’s Breakout Preseason Performance

Death, taxes, and the Wizard of Camelot slingin’ touchdowns.

Penn State legend Trace McSorley continued building on an already-strong preseason Thursday night in a match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 25-15 Baltimore Ravens win. The cult icon finished the night 19-of-28 for 203 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to flashing his dual-threat versatility and punching in a third on the ground. As you can probably assume, the internet couldn’t be any happier about it.

We've seen this before from the Wizard of Camelot. pic.twitter.com/dlT79XepO5 — Onward State (@OnwardState) August 23, 2019

Trace McSorley is putting on an absolute clinic against the Eagles.



For those of you counting at home, McSorley is now 16-for-24 with 203 passing yards and three total touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/1gDI6odJnu — Onward State (@OnwardState) August 23, 2019

While fans were overjoyed to see Penn State’s winningest quarterback racking up touchdowns, some were less than happy to see it come against their hometown Eagles.

Trace McSorley!! Love watching him throw TDs in the NFL. Just stinks it’s against the Eagles #PSU @McSorley_IX — Kathleen Thomson (@kathytthomson) August 23, 2019

Even though it’s against the Eagles, I love see Trace Mcsorley playing like this #WeAre — Sunny Rodman (@ZachStoltzfus11) August 23, 2019

I don’t like when my team gets outphysicaled, preseason or not backups or not. #Eagles



Trace McSorley tho. — Spaceman Eddie (@SpacemanEd) August 23, 2019

Eagles getting torched tonight, but then realizing it is by Trace McSorley pic.twitter.com/IHEvf6H64l — Patrick Sweda (@PatrickSweda) August 23, 2019

McSorley also drew comparisons to other notable NFL signal-callers, ranging from dual-threat Russel Wilson to six-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady. Can’t be a bad thing, right?

Trace McSorley or Russell Wilson? Who’s to say? — BleedingGreenNation (@BleedingGreen) August 23, 2019

Trace McSorley 6th round, pick 197. Tom Brady 6th round, pick 199. Just sayin lol — Josh Rultenberg (@JoshRultNews) August 23, 2019

Joe Flacco is Elite…..but so is Trace McSorley — NEW YORK MEATS (@IRockThe732) August 23, 2019

Super Bowl rings may seem a little far-fetched (for now). However, some more realistic fans believe that Baltimore’s backup job is McSorley’s to lose.

I love RGIII as much as the next guy, but McSorley… — Victor Hensley IVⓋ (@Frezeal33) August 23, 2019

I’m a big RG3 guy (which is weird to say, but aight), but there’s no way you can’t have McSorley active during the season. Dude can do so much more https://t.co/o3I8HHuX8P — Joe Lucia (@Joe_TOC) August 23, 2019

At any rate, something magical certainly happens whenever the Wizard of Camelot suits up in the Keystone State.

Any time McSorley straps on the pads in the state of Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/T6f7ooSk5A — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) August 23, 2019

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

[Photo Story] Library Renovations Unveiled Before Fall Semester Group projects should be a bit more bearable after a recently-completed $17.3 million renovation of the Pattee Library.