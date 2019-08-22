Penn Staters, Ravens Fans Go Wild For Trace McSorley’s Breakout Preseason Performance
Death, taxes, and the Wizard of Camelot slingin’ touchdowns.
Penn State legend Trace McSorley continued building on an already-strong preseason Thursday night in a match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 25-15 Baltimore Ravens win. The cult icon finished the night 19-of-28 for 203 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to flashing his dual-threat versatility and punching in a third on the ground. As you can probably assume, the internet couldn’t be any happier about it.
While fans were overjoyed to see Penn State’s winningest quarterback racking up touchdowns, some were less than happy to see it come against their hometown Eagles.
McSorley also drew comparisons to other notable NFL signal-callers, ranging from dual-threat Russel Wilson to six-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady. Can’t be a bad thing, right?
Super Bowl rings may seem a little far-fetched (for now). However, some more realistic fans believe that Baltimore’s backup job is McSorley’s to lose.
At any rate, something magical certainly happens whenever the Wizard of Camelot suits up in the Keystone State.
