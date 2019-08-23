Penn State Fans Go Nuts After Sean Clifford Wins Starting Quarterback Battle
Welcome to the Sean Clifford era, Penn State.
The Nittany Lions announced that the redshirt sophomore will be the team’s starting quarterback when their season begins on August 31. Clifford has officially won the starting job left vacant by Trace McSorley’s departure following an open competition that took place over the summer.
Penn Staters flocked to Twitter to offer their reactions to Friday’s news.
Friday’s news wasn’t the most surprising announcement in the world. Most experts and fans expected Clifford to beat out redshirt freshman Will Levis and true freshmen Ta’Quan Roberson and Michael Johnson Jr. to win the job — especially after Tommy Stevens’ transfer to Mississippi State.
Some Penn Staters may not exactly love the color red, but Clifford the Big Red
Dog Quarterback just might become a popular nickname for Penn State’s new QB1 this year.
Westgate Las Vegas’ Superbook had Clifford listed at 200-1 odds to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy as of August 19. He was absolutely robbed of the award last year, and the fact that he isn’t near the favorites this year is blasphemous.
Sean Clifford’s first start at the helm of Penn State’s offense will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 31 at Beaver Stadium.
