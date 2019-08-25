O.J. Simpson On Saquon Barkley: ‘That Guy’s Going To Be A Hall Of Famer One Day’

O.J. Simpson’s Twitter account has attracted lots of attention since he created it in June 2019, and “Yours Truly” documented the highlights of his fantasy football draft to the world throughout Saturday evening.

Simpson won the right to select first in his league, and he used the No. 1 pick on former Penn State star Saquon Barkley.

Although Simpson was adamant that he’d take Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes with the first overall pick, he apparently had a last-minute change of heart because he used to play the running back position.

Simpson also brought up the 2017 Rose Bowl between USC and Penn State. Despite the fact that Simpson played college football for the Trojans, a “sophomore or freshman named Barkley” stood out in his eyes by posting 194 rushing yards and two scores on 25 carries.

“For the last I guess month or so, I’ve been telling you why Mahomes should be the only quarterback picked in the first round, and if I had the first pick I’d take him,” Simpson said. “Well, a couple years ago, I was watching USC play Penn State. [Penn State] had a sophomore or freshman on the team named Barkley. I said ‘that guy’s going to be a Hall of Famer one day.'”

Much to the chagrin of the others in his league, Simpson announced his first pick would be No. 26. Barkley is the consensus top player available in fantasy football this year after he racked up more than 2,000 total yards of offense in his rookie year.

Simpson’s status as a college football great is understandably overshadowed by his notorious run-in with the law in 1994. His acquittal of criminal charges for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman was one of the most controversial and publicized legal cases in human history. The vast majority of Americans who were polled in a survey conducted in 2016 think that Simpson is, in fact, guilty of the murders.

That notwithstanding, this is actually pretty high praise for Barkley. “The Juice” won the 1968 Heisman Trophy after rushing for 1,702 yards and 22 touchdowns in the regular season, and his Heisman victory is still the most lopsided in history. Although Simpson is always going to be associated with the murder case, it’s hard to deny his greatness on the gridiron.

In addition to Simpson, legendary running back Barry Sanders also thinks Barkley has what it takes to eventually be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s obviously still very early in his NFL career, but Barkley has shown off his Hall of Fame potential by being one of the few generational talents who make their way up the football ranks.

