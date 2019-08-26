Changes Required To Access Student, Faculty Adobe Creative Cloud Suite

Adobe has recently announced some changes to its licensing structure, which will require Penn State students and faculty to jump through a few extra hoops in order to use its software programs.

To access the tech giant’s software, students and faculty will need to create an Adobe Enterprise ID account online. This change will affect locations all around campus including personal computers, lecture halls, and classrooms. Despite the new guidelines, Adobe’s programs will still be available free of charge to students and faculty.

To help with the changes, the university has provided step-by-step instructions on how to set up your new account.

To start, open whichever Adobe program you’d like to use (InDesign, Photoshop, Spark, etc.). Next, you should see a message prompting you to sign in with an Enterprise ID. Click the highlighted blue link and enter your Penn State email address in the username field. This will direct you to the university’s all-too-familiar login portal where you’ll enter your Penn State email and password. Once that’s done, you should be directed back to your program and free to go to town on all of Adobe’s software.

A sample screenshot of Adobe’s new login field.

First-time users will need to sign up for Adobe’s products online. Once your order is processed (which, again, is free of charge), you’ll follow the steps laid out above to properly log in, set up your accounts, and use any of Adobe’s 25 programs currently available to Penn State students and faculty.

More information about creating an account, troubleshooting, and potential error messages can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Sean Clifford Named Penn State Football’s Starting Quarterback Clifford will take the job left vacant by Trace McSorley, who went 31-9 as the Nittany Lions’ QB1 in three seasons at the helm of the team’s offense.