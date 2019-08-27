Sign Up For Onward State’s Penn State Freshmen Starter Guide
Your dorm is unpacked. Your classes are located. You’ve seen how crowded the HUB is and tasted Canyon’s wonderfully soggy cardboard. Hopefully, you’ve made some friends. Now what?
Onward State is releasing a newsletter series centered just around you, the freshman. You’ve seen for yourself how things work around here, but we have you covered on all the tips and inside secrets revolving around everything Penn State.
You’ll learn about how to make sure you can get into Beaver Stadium with a phone that’s still charged, how to share a washer and dryer with 300 other students, and how to tackle things like the Involvement Fair.
Sign up below, share with your friends, and join us on this journey as we get you ready for the start of the best for years of your life.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Staff Predictions: Penn State Football’s 2019 Record
Our staffers decided to take a crack at predicting Penn State football’s 2019 regular season record.
Penn State Football Releases First Depth Chart Of 2019 Season
The Nittany Lions officially unveiled their starters at every position ahead of their first game of the season on Saturday.
Former Penn State Football Physician Alleges James Franklin Interfered With Medical Team Decisions In Suit
Former Penn State Football Physician Alleges James Franklin Interfered With Medical Team Decisions In Suit
Send this to a friend
Comments