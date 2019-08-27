PSU news by
Sign Up For Onward State’s Penn State Freshmen Starter Guide

By Ryen Gailey
8/27/19 11:35 am

Your dorm is unpacked. Your classes are located. You’ve seen how crowded the HUB is and tasted Canyon’s wonderfully soggy cardboard. Hopefully, you’ve made some friends. Now what?

Onward State is releasing a newsletter series centered just around you, the freshman. You’ve seen for yourself how things work around here, but we have you covered on all the tips and inside secrets revolving around everything Penn State.

You’ll learn about how to make sure you can get into Beaver Stadium with a phone that’s still charged, how to share a washer and dryer with 300 other students, and how to tackle things like the Involvement Fair.

Sign up below, share with your friends, and join us on this journey as we get you ready for the start of the best for years of your life.

Already receiving enough emails?

Ryen Gailey

Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

