Cross-Generational Jazz Concert Kicks Off Center For Performing Arts’ Concert Season

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Matthew Ogden
8/29/19 4:08 am

Ya Like Jazz?

If you do happen to be a Big Jazz Boy who wants to drown in the Ocean of Trumpets, I have some good news for you: The Center of Performing Arts will kick off its performance season on September 12 with a jazz concert in the Schwab Auditorium.

The concert, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., will feature the Emmet Cohen Trio and legendary jazz saxophonist Houston Person.

The Emmet Cohen Trio is composed of bandleader Cohen on piano, Russell Hall on bass, and Kyle Poole on the drums. They performed for the Center of Performing Arts last year as the backing band for vocalist Veronica Swift.

Cohen, a child prodigy who started playing piano at the age of three, is the most recent recipient of the $50,000 Cole Porter Fellowship award from the American Pianists Association. Person is a decorated hard bop jazz saxophonist whose career has spanned six decades, and he has recorded over 75 albums as a bandleader and has appeared on over 60 others, most notably with esteemed jazz vocalist Etta Jones.

So, if your body is swollen with Trumpet Jelly and you haven’t had a big blasting bugle for the boys in quite some time, the jazz show will be $15 for University Park students, $28 for kids 18 and younger, and $38 for adults.

You can find more information on this show and other Center for Performing Arts events here.

About the Author

Matthew Ogden

Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

