UPUA’S 14th Assembly Kicks Off The Semester With A Slate Of New Legislation

We’re back, folks.

The 14th Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association convened for its first meeting of the semester Wednesday night in the HUB. Per usual, the Assembly wasted no time getting right down to business, passing four pieces of legislation.

Anna Barone, Director of Student Care & Advocacy kicked things off with a special presentation, in which shed light on her team’s efforts to help students navigate a huge university like Penn State during challenging times. She talked about the urgency for raising awareness about the Student Care & Advocacy Center, while establishing partnerships with students and faculty on campus to help provide everyone the support he or she needs.

Next, President Laura McKinney delivered her first report of the 2019-2020 school year, thanking members of the 14th Assembly for their work over the summer.

“I’ve been blown away by how much we’ve gotten done already,” she said. “Just the dedication that some of you have already shown, has really proved how much you guys love this organization, love this campus…I’m just hopeful that will carry out throughout the rest of the semester.”

McKinney also mentioned her plans to expand the menstrual product initiative throughout the year, and spoke about her experience speaking at convocation to the incoming Class of 2023, which included one of the best We Are chants to date.

The night ends with ⁦@LauraMcKinney48⁩ leading the Class of 2023 in a We Are cheer.



Welcome to Penn State. We’re happy to have you. pic.twitter.com/Aa986tqrBu — Onward State (@OnwardState) August 25, 2019

Before moving on to legislative matters, members of the assembly discussed an event that will be held in remembrance of Osaze Osagie on September 13 and 14, at 3 Dots in downtown State College. Donations will be accepted during the event and allocated to a scholarship fund created in Osagie’s name.

Legislation

After plenty of discussion, the 14th Assembly passed a slew of new legislation for the fall semester — the first of them being a bill for funding bicycle safety lights around campus. This was one of three pieces of legislation that received an unanimous vote from the 14th Assembly Wednesday night.

In the next order of business, members introduced a proposal to allocate $2,000 in funding for Power Street Theater Company and Elizardi Castro to perform in Freeman Auditorium during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“These events will provide a unique sampling of art to the undergraduate student body that may not have appeared at University Park otherwise,” the bill reads. “Bringing in groups and telling stories from diverse backgrounds benefit the student body and the way people learn and process information.” After several minutes of back and forth discussion, the bill passed 39-1.

Resolution 04-14, which involves supporting the UPUA’s new International Pen Pals Program was also passed unanimously, in addition to a resolution related to the creation of “A Student’s Guide to State College” brochures. These informational pamphlets were created by Director of Communications Liza Buschinski and will be distributed among the student body.

Following several executive reports and comments by committee chairs, the 14th Assembly started off the semester on the right foot by adjourning the meeting at 9:48 p.m.

About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a freshman from Binghamton, New York. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

