Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Hofstra In Season Opener
No. 8 Penn State women’s volleyball opened its 2019 season with a sweep over Hofstra Friday night at Rec Hall.
The Nittany Lions began their season with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 win over the Pride. Jonni Parker paved the way for Penn State’s offense with a team-high 14 kills.
How It Happened
Penn State’s starting lineup consisted of Jonni Parker, Tori Gorrell, Gabby Blossom, Serena Gray, Allyson Cathey, Kaitlyn Hord, and Kendall White.
Freshman defensive specialist Macall Peed made her collegiate debut in the win over the Pride. The San Diego native received playing time in two sets. Head coach Russ Rose noted that getting her some experience was important due to the team’s lack of depth and current emphasis on defense.
Program standout Kaitlyn Hord picked up right where she left off after her breakthrough rookie season in 2018. The Lexington, Kentucky native tallied six kills, five blocks, and a dig in the match.
Star libero Kendall White led the Nittany Lions with a team-high eight dig, while new full-time starting setter Gabby Blossom finished with a whopping 27 assists and seven digs.
“I thought Jonni [Parker] was exceptional and Kaitlyn [Hord] did a nice job at the net,” Rose, who’s entering his 41st season with the Nittany Lions, said in his post-game press conference. “Gabby [Blossom] was real competitive and did a nice job in the role of the setter. That’s why they’re here.”
“I think it was a great way to open up the season,” Hord said. “I think [playing Hofstra] was definitely the challenge we were looking for.”
Player of the Game
Jonni Parker | Right Side
The sophomore sensation led the Nittany Lions with a team-high 14 kills on .667 hitting. Parker also recorded two aces, seven digs, and a block in the sweep over Hofstra.
What’s Next?
The Nittany Lions (1-0) will return to Rec Hall bright and early Saturday, August 31 for a doubleheader against Holy Cross at 10 a.m. and Wichita State at 8 p.m. as part of the Penn State Classic.
