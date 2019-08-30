The Best Free Swag At The 2019 Involvement Fair

If you’re brave enough to delve deep into the rows of the involvement fair, the thousands of clubs that pack the HUB Lawn are almost guaranteed to reward you with random, yet useful swag. It’s your perfect opportunity to grab a handful of candy before you run to class or some new, cheap sunglasses that you wouldn’t mind accidentally losing.

Although venturing through this craziness may have meant awkwardly forging some fake names on sign up sheets just so I could get free gear, the armful of stuff I walked away with will hopefully prove valuable, at some point at least.

General Information Desk (Org Central): Utensil Kit

The information desk was handing out small utensil kits that could easily clip to your bookbag. This could be very resourceful for those far too often times when the Commons runs out of utensils, or your piece of coffee cake from Starbucks proved to be messier than expected.

Penn State Clown Nose Club: Free Clown Nose

Hopefully, this will come in handy once Halloweekend hits in a few months. The students running the booth were super friendly and actually informed me that contrary to the name, their club has nothing to do with clowns. Instead, they are just a group of students who come together to talk and watch movies.

Fresh Start: Sunglasses

Fresh Start, a student-led club that is perfect for getting involved with service and leadership opportunities, gave out free pairs of neon sunglasses. This club leads campus-wide days of service including Fresh START Day of Service, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, and Summer Day of Service.

Planned Parenthood: Condoms, Candy, And Stickers

The Planned Parenthood booth held up a large sign that said free condoms, but students were also drawn to their booth for the free candy and stickers.

Student Nittany Lion Club: T-Shirt, Phone Wallet And Magnet

The Student Nittany Lion Club seems like a great way for students to experience exclusive sideline opportunities and gain early access for away football games. Students do have to pay a $35 membership fee, but in return get to sit in on private practices and walk around on the grounds of Beaver Stadium.

Penn State Phroth: Free Newspaper

What can I say? I appreciate an actually readworthy printed publication every now and again.

Disclaimer: Yes, we did see a random umbrella left on the ground. Yes, we circled back to take it after letting it sit there for 30 minutes. Was this a true freebie? No. Do I regret taking it? Maybe.

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

