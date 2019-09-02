Joel McHale Roasts Idaho And Big Ten Mascots In SPA Comedy Show

Stand-up comedian and actor Joel McHale kicked off Labor Day Weekend with a show in front of a few hundred students in Eisenhower Auditorium Friday night, courtesy of the Student Programming Association.

McHale is best known as the host of E! clip show The Soup and as lawyer-turned-community college student Jeff Winger on NBC’s “Community.” He is currently the host of the ABC game show Card Sharks.

Opening for McHale was J.F. Harris, a comedian from New York City who opened for the Impractical Jokers a few years ago at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Much of Harris’ set consisted of giving young students advice by telling stories of how he learned some things the hard way, sharing stories of getting busted by cops for underage drinking and marryin too early.

“On my honeymoon, I bought a Nirvana t-shirt at Hot Topic,” Harris said. “That’s enough to know that I’m divorced.”

McHale then took the stage, and wasted no time winning over the crowd:

“I’ll start with this: Fuck Ohio State,” said McHale, who was met with roaring applause.

McHale then went on to make fun of the Buckeye nickname (“The Ohio State Cashews would be a better name.”) and mascot Brutus Buckeye, who, according to McHale, looks like “a guy who got stung by a lot of bees.”

McHale’s next Big Ten victim was Michigan.

“Wolverines aren’t indigenous to Michigan or ANYWHERE around there,” McHale said. “At least Nittany Lions are mythical, so that’s cool, that’s intimidating.”

McHale then spoke of Idaho, Penn State’s opponent the following day, and the neighboring state of McHale’s native Washington.

“Idaho is great, they finally have running water and can read,” McHale said. “Idaho should change their name from the Vandals to the Appetizers tomorrow because they are fuuuuuuucked .”

McHale told a story of going to Idaho for a wedding and seeing an announcement for a Nazi parade in the newspaper.

“So, that’s who you’re playing tomorrow,” joked McHale.

McHale showcased impressive Penn State knowledge, mentioning that Eisenhower Auditorium is not named after former President Dwight Eisenhower, but his brother Milton, who served as president of Penn State from 1950-1956.

McHale then told humorous anecdotes about tornado news coverage, Mormons, and feeding alligators in Louisiana.

“They feed them marshmallows because, since the southern population is morbidly obese, so should the wildlife, right?” McHale said.

McHale ended his set by comparing good Canadians vs. bad Canadians and sharing stories about his foul-mouthed sons.

“Thanks so much guys,” McHale said. “This was the best college audience I’ve ever entertained….in Central Pennsylvania.”

